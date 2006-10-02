Avast! Costume Website Lists Pirate Attire as Top Halloween Seller

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --With ghostly guises, pretty princesses, and bodacious buccaneers all the rage for this year’s most haunting holiday, Halloween costume retailers are busy stocking shelves with scary, silly, and irresistible costumes. So what exactly are the popular and can’t-scare-without costumes? According to CostumesbyShindigZ.com, a Halloween costumes and décor website, pirate attire is pillaging its way through holiday sales while creepy costumes for kids and sexy women’s disguises are also among Halloween favorites.



Pirate costumes and accessories are by far the stand-out sales among the websites’ 800 costumes. The top sellers in both the boys’ and men’s categories are the pirate hat with beard. Little boys are also opting for the Pirates of the Caribbean 2 Captain Jack Sparrow™ costumes and the men are going for the Davey Jones™ look. Ruby the Pirate Beauty is second in women’s sales and even the family pet has gotten pirate fever with the Pirate Dog beating out all the other canine costumes. While girls are electing spooky outfits like the skull-covered Scarlet costume as number one, Pirate Lass is the second best seller for the traditionally princess category.



“Pirates are popular for Halloween not only due to Pirates of the Caribbean 2™ release,” said Shep Moyle, company CEO, “but also because they’re so versatile. Customers can make them cute, sexy, or scary and any age or gender can dress up like a pirate. Families or friends can even create a whole pirate crew!”



As with previous years, Star Wars™ and Barbie™ costumes are still favorites with children. The comical Plug and Socket costume is top among couples’ costumes and toddler attire is popular with cute costumes like the Lady Bug Tutu.



Supplying consumers with the right costumes is the key to a successful Halloween season. As the second-most celebrated holiday, Halloween sales are expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2005 to $4.96 billion according to the National Retail Federation’s Consumer Intentions and Actions Survey, conducted by BIGresearch. Retailers can get ready for the majority of sales to hit now — just a month before the haunting begins.



Costumes by ShindigZ, with more than 50,000 visits per week, polled visitors as to when they purchase their costumes. The company found that more consumers wait to purchase their costumes within a month of Halloween.

“Nearly 77 percent of respondents said they purchase their costumes within a month of Halloween and 33 percent wait until a week before the holiday,” said Moyle. “We’re prepared and excited to meet consumers’ needs for the big Halloween rush.”



About ShindigZ

Since 1926, ShindigZ has been America’s leading supplier of prom and party supplies. Its family of brands includes Stumps Prom, Stumps Spirit, Everything Elementary, ShindigZ, BirthdayZ by ShindigZ, BannerZ by ShindigZ, Costumes by ShindigZ, Celebration Fantastic, Prom Wishes, American Prom, and SpiritLine. It ships products from its facilities in South Whitley, Ind. across the United States and around the world to 55 countries. With more than 36,000 products, eight different catalogs, and 12 distinct websites, it provides customers with the complete party solution. For more information about ShindigZ, go to www.stumpsparty.com.

