InterVideo Home Theater Bundled with ASUS R2H Ultra Mobile PC for Complete Mobile Digital Entertainment Experience

Fremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --InterVideo®, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVII), announced today that ASUSTeK Computer Inc.. (TSE:2357), (ASUS) , the worldwide leader in notebook computers, is bundling InterVideo® Home Theater with its new ASUS R2H series product, the 7" Ultra-Mobile PC (UMPC). InterVideo Home Theater provides a total solution for multimedia entertainment from watching TV to viewing photos, listening to music and watching DVDs.



"Enjoying multimedia content on the go is a huge growth area," said Steve Ro, CEO of InterVideo. "Ultra-mobile PCs are great for mobile entertainment. Our Home Theater software and the ASUS R2H UMPC are an unbeatable combination, delivering powerful, convenient computing and complete, easy-to-use mobile entertainment."



The ASUS R2H series combines the power of Windows XP with mobile-ready technologies that make it easy to access and use software on the go. InterVideo Home Theater’s simple user interface makes navigation easy. Support for externally connected devices such as TV tuners or DVD drives, expands the range of entertainment options available to users.



About InterVideo Home Theater

InterVideo Home Theater is a complete entertainment center featuring a simplified interface suitable for tablet or media center (10 foot) applications. The software is available for in Gold and Platinum editions for consumers as well as custom configurations for hardware OEMs. For more information, visit www.intervideo.com.



About ASUS R2H UMPC

The R2H Ultra Mobile PC (UMPC) platform is one of the first UMPCs to come to market, is a result of combining Intel's low power technology leadership with ASUS' expertise in delivering innovative platform solutions. It provides uncompromised security protection, user friendly interface and solid reliability for the road.



About InterVideo, Inc.

InterVideo is a leading provider of integrated digital and high-definition multimedia and audio/video content solutions in the PC, CE and wireless industries. The company’s broad suite of integrated multimedia software products are designed to enhance the consumer’s entertainment experience, whether the content is delivered to a home system, HDTV set, wireless system, mobile or personal multimedia device. InterVideo’s unique iMobi™ multimedia codec technologies are widely used by Smartphones, GPS units and portable entertainment device OEMs and ODMs to enhance music and video enjoyment…anyplace, anytime. The firm’s worldwide headquarters is at 46430 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA, 510-651-0888, InterVideo also has major offices in Taiwan, Japan, Mainland China and around the globe. For more information, visit www.intervideo.com.



About ASUS

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (TSE:2357) is a leading provider of 3C total solutions. Its product portfolio includes notebooks, motherboards, graphics cards, optical drives, information appliances, desktop PCs, servers, wireless solutions, mobile phones and networking devices. With world-class engineering and offices and subsidiaries located in all corners of the world, ASUSTeK provides innovative solutions to consumers, businesses and OEM/ODM customers, and has won 1706 awards in 2005, with recognition in design excellence from iF Gold Award, while ranks in the tops of Business Week InfoTech for the 8th straight year. The company is the perennial leader of the motherboard and graphics card industries and a top 4 maker globally for notebooks.



