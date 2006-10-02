IndustrialLeaders.com Introduces New Cutting Equipment and Tools Directory

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --The online manufacturers directory and B2B portal IndustrialLeaders.com, a division of Donald LaBelle Associates, announced today the launch of its latest directory of cutting equipment, machines, tools and related materials.



The directory includes a wide range of cutting products for companies involved in metal fabrication, rubber and plastic production, steel manufacturing, tooling, machining, die cutting, textiles, construction, forestry, mining, castings, printing, welding, woodworking, moulding and many other industries.



The kinds of cutting equipment and tools available in the directory include, among others types, lasers, reamers, HSS saws and cutting tools, utility and industrial knives, carbide cutting tools and inserts, metal, water jet and plasma cutting equipment, cutting torch, diamond cutting tools, metal cutting band saw, jigs, broaching equipment, flame cutters, welding tools, shears, saw mill and metal sawing blades, broachers, HSS bladed saws, carbide alloy hole saws, CNC cutting machines, chip cutters and other cutting equipment.



The product offerings are suitable for nearly every industrial and precision cutting application. Including the cutting of metals, concrete, glass, tube, paper, plastics, trees, pipe, foam, wood, lumber, seals, gaskets, rubber products, stone, marble, sheet metal, abrasives, ice, molds, roofing shingles, floor tiles, carpets and other products.



The directory is located online http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/cutting_equipment.html



According to Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com, the company's new cutting equipment directory is one of only a few directories on the Web that focuses exclusively on offering cutting products for industrial applications.



"Our entire company is extremely proud to offer such a unique industrial buying guide," says Bailey. "We have new and leading manufacturers and distributors of cutting tools and equipment from all over the globe profiled in the directory."



The company plans to add additional buying features to the directory that will allow users to submit request for quotes (RFQ's) directly to suppliers while they explore various company catalogs, proposals and product specifications.



