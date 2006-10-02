Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Online business throws up some unique hurdles. One of them is the need for professionally designed boxshots. If you are looking to give your software product a more professional image with high-quality boxshots, you should look at “Insofta Cover Commander”



Insofta Development has announced the release of Insofta Cover Commander v.2.7. This application enables users to create boxshots and covershots for software products, CD disks, and E-books. Boxshots are crucial for giving a professional image to a product and boosting customer confidence, which in its turn translates into sales. Users of Cover Commander will be able to create a sleek 3D boxshot that will engage customers with its professional look. The best in this program is that it does not require any knowledge of 3D rendering and still lets you achieve compelling results.



Insofta Cover Commander allows users to make a box through a step-by-step wizard. When a model template (box, CD, screenshot, book, etc.) is selected, users can add side images, configure color and light, drop shadow and reflection. Each of these options is fully configurable with your choice of parameters. For example, users can set up the dimensions of a box to their preference by toggling the sliders: Width, Height and Depth. Changes are displayed in the preview window in real time, so that users can see their effect on a box before rendering the final output. The box can be exported to a variety of graphic formats, including PNG with alpha-channel support. For maximum quality of the output, Cover Commander uses software rendering, which eliminates the need for buying 3D acceleration hardware. First timers can take advantage of a collection of tutorials that comes with the product.



Samples of boxshots and covershots can be found at www.insofta.com/covercommander/



Pricing and Availability.

Insofta Cover Commander 2.7 runs under Microsoft Windows 98/ME/NT/2000/XP and costs $69 (USD). Licensed customers are entitled to a yearly maintenance and support, which includes all updates and technical support free of charge for 12 months from the date of purchase. The product is also available for $109 (USD), which is complemented by unlimited updates and technical support. Further information on Insofta Cover Commander, sample screen shots, as well as its free evaluation copy is available from www.insofta.com.



About Insofta Development.

Founded in 2004 by Neil Sagitov, Insofta Development’s goal is to develop software for programmers, designers and webmasters. Insofta’s products have thousands of customers worldwide and are available in 7 languages, including Spanish, Hungarian, and Japanese. Their premier product is Insofta Realistic Icons and Insofta Cover Commander, which represents a breakthrough in cover design software. For more information, visit www.insofta.com.



