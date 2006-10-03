Scott Robinson Designs, Inc. Encourages Writing With Light-hearted Greeting Cards

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --Scott Robinson designs, Inc. has launched a new online gift store called The Gift Shop by Scott Robinson designs, Inc. The Gift Shop specializes in unique cards, art prints, apparel, and gifts featuring original artwork by artist LaShonda Scott Robinson. “I wanted to create whimsical designs that are light-hearted and fun” says LaShonda, Artist and President of Scott Robinson designs, Inc. “These delightful cards and gifts are perfect to uplift the human spirit. My ultimate goal as an artist is to inspire. I created these cards as a means to encourage writing and to uplift the human spirit through art.”



Though LaShonda writes poetry, she chose not to include poetry in her greeting cards. “I think the cards will have more impact if a personal message is included. The days of writing personal notes are becoming extinct. Though I love the immediacy of text-messaging, e-mails and e-cards, there is just something special about receiving a hand written note through traditional mail” states LaShonda. “There is nothing more uplifting than going to the mailbox expecting the usual bills and finding among the pile a card from a friend or love one. It is nice to know someone is thinking of you. It is even nicer when they send you a light-hearted greeting card with a hand written message to show it.”



Time is a factor for many of us today. “We are all busy today” states LaShonda. “These little greeting cards are perfect if you have a hectic lifestyle but you still want to send a quick hand written note to a friend or love one. If you like whimsical cards and gifts, The Gift Shop by Scott Robinson designs, Inc. is the place for you.”

