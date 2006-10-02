PBXInfo LLC Announces MerACD Release Availability

Rowlett, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Today, PBXInfo LLC announced the immediate availability of MerACD 2.0, enabling companies to leverage their Nortel Meridian ACD system packages. Most of today’s Nortel Meridian ACD deployments lack an effective and comprehensive solution for reporting. “MerACD saves you hours each week from manually transcribing statistics from the hourly reports into excel spread sheets,” said Charles Carter, Chief Development Officer at PBXInfo LLC. “With our comprehensive reporting package and the ability to associate agent’s names with position id’s, we are expecting more customers to make the move to MerACD 2.0.”



MerACD 2.0 Availability

MerACD is a powerful automated reporting tool that allows you to leverage your Nortel Meridian ACD (C1 and C2) system. MerACD automatically captures and stores Meridian Pbx ACD call information then allows access to extensive historical and trending reporting. MerACD even allows you to associate an agent’s name with a position ID. With reporting on Agents, Queues and Positions you will quickly be able to identify trends over a period of time and easily identify abandoned calls, average wait times, call volume, longest wait times etc...



Founded in 2004, PBXInfo LLC is the newest innovator of telecom software. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to empower telecom professionals to more effectively manage their voice and pbx systems.

