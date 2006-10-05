Indisoft Launches SmartCell Personal SMS Gateway

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --Indisoft launches SmartCell (Apr 06), a unique component for integrating SMS capabilities in you applications.



SmartCell is a simple yet effective COM component that allows you to send and receive SMS messages from applications written most of the popular languages like C, C++, .NET, Delphi, ASP, VB etc.



Developers can easily integrate SmartCell in their application and excahange SMS in any language (unicode based).



Key features offered are:



* Empowers you with the ability to send a normal text message to anyone or any group in the world using GSM mobiles from your desktop, your website and your custom built applications.

* Offers you the ability to send Flash SMS to any recipient in the same or different mobile network.

* Compatible with most GSM modems (e.g. Motorola), and certain GSM mobile phone models, in particular Motorola and Wavecomm GSM modems. Allows you to connect your device to the server via device-PC serial data cable.

* Can be deployed across web-based intranets and extranets.

* Includes API to 3rd party applications. Supports ASP, PHP, Perl, C, C++, Delphi and Visual Basic.



SmartCell comes with comprehensive documentation, examples and sample code in VB and ASP to get you started and productive in a short time.

