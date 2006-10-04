Manchester, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --A prominent weight-control charity has declared the inaugural “World Beyond Dieting Week” to focus attention on what it says are the often-ignored real reasons underlying eating, overweight and self-image crises.



Its researchers are asking all dieters and everyone who is overly weight-fixated to use the time to concentrate on their personal issues and to engage with the charity on its ongoing work to develop solutions for lasting and natural weight control.



The Weight Foundation believes that most dieting misery is caused by a combination of emotional, cultural and commercial pressures and that dieting itself is actually more of a contributory factor in the escalating overweight crisis than a solution.



It has developed a free online problem dieting self-diagnostic tool, The Hardcore Dieting Index, which allows individuals to identify with common patterns of disordered behavior and distressing repeat diets.



Problem dieters are invited to use unique Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and NLP-based exercises to unpack and unpick the personal range of mood and culture factors which trap them in food and dieting misery.



The Manchester-UK based registered charity continues to invite input and research participation from all countries as it seeks to research and accommodate the particular cultural nuances that drive the development of eating problems in different states.



Worl Beyond Dieting Week runs from October 9-15 and is planned to become a major knowledge gathering and sharing event for the international struggle against growing obesity and failed dieting solutions.



It also celebrates the fifth birthday of the fast growing operation, which was founded by 46 year old motivation and behavioral expert Malcolm Evans, who began the organization as a hobby and has developed it along non-commercial lines as an alternative to commercial dieting.



“We are now getting on average over 200 inquiries and contacts every day from many different countries and believe we are at a stage where we can offer a useful free service for problem dieters and eaters everywhere,” he says.

