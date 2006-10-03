Multiple Award-Winning CAP Creative Moves Back to Main Street

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --After eighteen months in Sarasota’s trendy Rosemary District, CAP Creative, an Advertising and Public Relations firm specializing in Brand Development and Management, has moved its offices back to Main Street. When the agency first opened its Sarasota doors 28 months ago, Roxanne Joffe, president, and Sam Stern, her partner and CEO of the firm, had no idea their new Sarasota office would experience such remarkable growth.



“When we were on Main Street the first time, we also had another office located in Vermont,” said Joffe. “We were pretty wired in because of high-tech Internet interfaces, but Sam and I still had to alternate being in the northern office or being here. Our Florida office got so busy so quickly that we moved to larger quarters next to Home Resource in the Rosemary District,” she explained.



Both Joffe and Stern were quick to point out that they will miss the art community feeling of Rosemary that reminds them both of New York’s SoHo District. “We hated to leave, but we simply outgrew the space,” said Stern. The company has tripled in size since 2004. “We were taking on more and more business in the Sarasota office. We made the decision to close the northern office and consolidate our team in Sarasota,” said Stern. He said the final key team member made the move at the end of August and that they have hired several more top notch personnel.



CAP Creative is now in suite 301 of the office building at 1900 Main Street. Stern says the new location is handy for clients, too. “It’s an easy address to find and we’re adjacent to a parking garage. We should be OK, at least for a while,” he said.



