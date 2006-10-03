New Seals and Gaskets Online Buying Guide From ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --The global industrial portal ForeignTradeExchange.com, a division of the Industrial Network, announced today the release of its new seals and gaskets buying guide and supplier directory now available on the company's Web site.



The directory includes offerings from manufacturers, distributors and exporters of all kinds of seals and gaskets from, but not limited to United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Italy, China, India and dozens of other countries.



The different types of seals available in the directory includes dock, cable, glass, hospital security seals, wax, mechanical, hydraulic, envelope, door, rubber, liquid-tight sealing washers, magnetic door, mechanical seals, carbide, metal face, wet, oil, security, window seals, heat, ceramic-to-glass, compressor rod rings, doors fire, electronic enclosure, packing seals, pharmaceutical, rubber extruded, rubber trim, face rings, fiber optic slip rings, freeze, bearing seals, o-rings, piston ring, compressor and brake seals.



Gaskets available in the directory include neoprene, heat exchanger gaskets, sheet metal, diesel engine, precision cut, spiral wound, die cut, head, rubber, cometic, fel-pro gaskets, custom, cork, door, automotive, EPDM, silicone, foam, plastic, header, flange gaskets, flexitallic, victor, garlock, metal, molded and boiler gaskets.



Other gaskets include corteco, sanitary, viton, ring, EMI, refrigerator door, teflon, exhaust, window, SCE, conductive, high temperature, copper gaskets, valve cover, nitrile, refrigeration, bell jar, RFI, lamons, fastener gaskets, enclosure, klinger, copper head, silicone rubber and shielding gaskets.



The new Seals & Gaskets Buying Guide can be accessed online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/seals_gaskets.html



According to ForeignTradeExchange.com's Business Director Mark Hamilton, the company's new Seals and Gaskets Directory will soon be available in additional languages such as Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian and Chinese.



"It has always been our goal to reach a wider global audience of industrial and technical buyers," says Hamilton. "ForeignTradeExchange.com has always been about bringing together international buyers and suppliers of industrial products from countries all over the world no matter the language or culture."



