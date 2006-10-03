IDAutomation.com Announces Support for the USPS OneCode Solution 4-State Customer Barcode.

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces the release of their PostNet and OneCode Barcode Font Package. USPS OneCode (also known as the 4-State Customer Barcode, 4CB, 4-CB, OneCode Solution Barcode and USPS4CB) is a height-modulated barcode designed for use in high speed, automated, mail sorting machines that allow both PLANET and POSTNET barcode information to be combined into a single barcode to track mailings, request address-quality services (including updated address-change information) and return-mail service. The unique encoding used in IDAutomation's Postnet Fonts allows printing of Postnet and OneCode with the same font. A current list of all products available for the support of OneCode along with free demo downloads is provided at www.idautomation.com/onecode/



The IDAutomation PostNet and OneCode Barcode Font Advantage Package includes all of the fonts to support USPS bar codes including Postnet, Code 128, Planet, OCR-A and the new OneCode Solution 4-State Customer Barcode. This package contains several font versions in many font formats (including TrueType, PostScript, OpenType and PCL) for Windows, Macintosh, Linux and a variety of other operating systems. The download includes examples for Crystal Reports, OpenOffice Calc, Microsoft Excel, Word and Access. Pricing for the font package starts at $139 for a single user license. A royalty free developer license, which allows redistribution, costs $790. A fully functional evaluation version of the font package is available for download at the IDAutomation.com website: http://idautomation.com/fonts/postnet/download.html.



In addition to the PostNet and OneCode Barcode Font Advantage Package, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types, including the latest RSS, Composite and 2D Symbologies. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



Attention publisher: You may edit our press release as necessary for your publication. This press release, including logo and barcode graphic images may by viewed and downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/press/



