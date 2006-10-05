Teachers Utilize Their Expertise in Education to Start Tutor Referral Business

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --From pre-school to pre-calculus, working teachers are in high demand to utilize their educational skills, and instructional techniques to tutor children. With academic tutoring costs expected to reach over $4 billion nationwide this year, and the predicted growth of 12 to 15 percent a year, now is the time for teachers and others to consider starting their own home-based tutor referral business.



If you have experience creating lesson plans, providing homework assistance and preparing for crucial testing, such as the SAT, as well as the desire to become an entrepreneur, then it’s time to turn your knowledge into income. It has never been easier with the help of the packages offered by Home Tutoring Business, http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com.



Laurie Hurley, the president of Home Tutoring Business, has been featured in various periodicals from Entrepreneur Magazine and Woman’s World Magazine, to Inside Business Newspaper. Hurley has been matching tutors with students since 2001 connecting over 150 qualified tutors with pupils throughout Southern California, and successfully assisting hundreds of students by matching them with dedicated professionals. During the peak school months, Hurley’s list of qualified instructors is extensive, and her clientele upwards of 200 kids tutored on any given week.



Hurley offers entrepreneurs interested in a strong business with a six-figure income potential, a lucrative alternative to pricey franchises. The successful entrepreneur matches instructors with children of all ages in need of one-on-one sessions. Her program provides all the necessary tools including a website and a customized accounting software program, as well as a detailed business manual. With a Home Tutoring Business, you receive all of the benefits of a franchise without the monthly royalties, restrictions and limitations. And the greatest feature is the ongoing personal support from Hurley herself. Marketing, advertising copy and the client and tutor contracts are included. Buyers have a choice of three different packages, ranging from approximately $2,000 to $8,000. Financing is available to qualified buyers. Put your experience to work by helping students in your community improve their grades.



For more information on a Home Tutoring Business or to purchase a business package, please visit http://www.hometutoringbusiness.com or call 1-888-847-0033.



