Cainosoft Inc Has Released Prdesktop 2.3

Changsha, Hunan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --Cainosoft Inc, an software company developing enterprise and personal productivity tools, has released PrDesktop 2.3 - a ultimate tool to insure your privacy at your computer ,it gives a possibility to have multiple desktops, making your work more comfortable by widening your work space. Its functionality provides instant transfer of any max to 5 screens you wish to maintain at the same time. While you view the screen you do not wish anyone else to see, another screen can be in the holding to make a quick switch within a split second.



You can create max to 5 desktops(default is 3) on your computer.The first desktop is public desktop and the others are private desktop.



Desktop 1:public desktop.Any one can see the contents of this screen.

Desktop 2:private desktop. you do not wish anyone else to see.

Hotkeys:



Mouse:

You can switch to desktop 1 (public desktop) by pressing left and right mouse button at the same time ,this feature help you to make a quick switch within a split second.



Keyboard:

Alt+1 –switch to the 1st desktop

Alt+2 –switch to the 2nd desktop

…

Alt+5 –switch to the 5th desktop



Shift+alt+A -Show/Hide prdesktop ‘s tray icon.

Shift+alt+X -Show options windows.

Shift+alt+S -Switch to next desktop.



Benefits

Applications can be placed on different desktops. It simplifies navigation and prevents "overloaded" taskbars. Besides, you can hide some application on private desktop from other people.



Other features:

1.Each desktop can have its own video mode. Changing of display settings is done automatically when another desktop is activated. This feature is especially useful for designers and web-designers



2.Each desktop can automatically run your applications when opened



For more information visit http://www.cainosoft.com/prdesktop

