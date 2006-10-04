E-Commerce Shopping Cart Software Adds RSS to Content Management System

North Yorkshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --ViArt (http://www.viart.com) has recently developed their shopping cart software to enable users to add an RSS feed to each page within its article categories. This will enable users of the ViArt shopping cart to syndicate their news content and deliver this content directly to websites and RSS subscribers the second it is published. Amongst many of its advantages, RSS can improve a websites online visibility, exposure and organic search engine rankings.



On top of its new RSS functionality, the shopping cart's ever-growing content management system (CMS) provides users with all of the tools and features required to customise the content, appearance and feel of their complete online store.



"The Shopping cart's CMS has been designed to be as user-friendly as possible, yet is packed with many advanced features that will allow our users to turn their e-commerce shopping site into a large, multi-featured online portal, or a small and simple online shop."



The shopping cart's CMS can change a website layout on the fly and has three predefined templates, providing users with a base design that will enable them to instantly begin building their own e-commerce website. Each page is made up of page blocks, which the user can move around as they wish and build up in either HTML or plain text. An unlimited amount of page blocks can be created along with whole pages, allowing customers to make their site unique and publish as much, or as little information as they want.



The five default article categories within the shopping cart's CMS can similarly give users the opportunity to fill their e-commerce site with any number of news stories, articles, events, images and much more thanks to its ability to add an unlimited number of custom article categories.



"We have designed the ViArt shopping cart software and complete CMS with flexibility at its forefront. From customisable site navigation to the ability to add any number of custom pages and custom blocks means our users can personalise their e-commerce business to suit them."



The shopping cart CMS has similarly been designed to accommodate a user's Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) efforts. Keyword-rich META data can be added to the homepage, to each article category and each and every custom page. This can effectively help the search engines recognise the subject matter of the site.



"Influenced by our ever-increasing customer base, the ViArt CMS continues to grow in functionality each and every month. We now look forward to developing our recently launched 2.7 version of the ViArt Shop"



The ViArt Shop comes in three main editions: Light, Standard and Enterprise. The Evaluation edition is a free and fully functional version of the Viart shopping cart that can be downloaded from the website at: http://www.viart.com/Free_Evaluation.



About the Company

ViArt was established in 1999 and operate from purpose built premises based in North Yorkshire. The company's in-house team of e-commerce software developers whom have over thirty years experience in this arena designed the ViArt suite of products.



