RAM Technologies’ President To Speak To International Claim Association

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --The International Claim Association has announced that Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, Inc., will present a session to the members of the Association at their annual meeting. Mr. Tulio will be speaking on “Real-time Claim Processing for Consumer-Directed Health Care.” The Association’s Annual Meeting will be held October 16th through 18th at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel & Towers in Seattle, Washington. Mr. Tulio will be presenting on Tuesday, October 17th.



The program for the International Claim Association Annual Meeting is comprised of industry leaders presenting quality and comprehensive seminars and workshops in the disciplines of Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Long-Term Care Insurance, Fraud and Claim Abuse, Law, Management, and more. In all, over seventy sessions will be presented.



Mr. Tulio is a graduate of Temple University and the founder and President of RAM Technologies, a software development company serving the administrative needs of the healthcare industry. 2006 marks the 25th Anniversary of the organization, a company that Mr. Tulio developed from start-up in 1981 to industry innovator in 2006.



The International Claim Association (ICA) is the premier organization promoting the highest level of professionalism for life and health insurance claim professionals. Since its founding in 1909, the ICA has been at the forefront of addressing a broad range of life, health and disability claim issues, including those relevant in the day-to-day operation of claim departments.



RAM Technologies is a leading provider of innovative software for health plans and benefit administrators. For 25 years RAM Technologies has established a solid record of supplying superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Commercial, Consumer-Driven, Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Health Programs.


