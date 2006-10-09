Looking for a Fantastic Lifestyle That Also Allows You to Have a Fast-moving Property Investment – Turkey Is the New Property Hotspot

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Located in one of the most stunning seaside towns on the Aegean Coast of Turkey, the Akbuk Villas represent exceptional value due to their high standards, great location and good potential for rental yields.



With only 24 villas, the Akbuk Villas is a quality development with many unique features in an idyllic setting, offering stunning views of sea and forest, clear air and nine months of sunshine and only 300 metres away from one of the best beaches in Turkey.



If you are looking for a property with potential for capital appreciation as well as for rental income, while allowing you to spend time there yourself, this project would tick all boxes.



Akbuk Villa development offers three to six bedroom detached villas, starting from only £110,000



Key Attractions of This Property Opportunity



• High Standards and Quality Design: The detached villas are triplex or quadruplex (optional), off-plan property with a private swimming pool and private garden.

• Exceptional Value: Total living space: 2,239 - 3,229 sq.ft (208 - 300m2). Villas in Spain and Portugal in a similar setting are at least four times this price.

• Each Villa has stunning sea and forest views and is only 4 minutes walk to the 15 km long beach with award winning seas, Blue Flag Award since 2004.

• Impressive range of on-site facilities includes: Restaurant, Bar/Health Bar, Spa, Tea/Coffee House, Internet Cafe, Gym, Children’s Activity Area, Crazy Golf, Alternative-Life Gardens, Picnic Areas, and Site Shops.

• Excellent rental potential

• Strong Economic Growth: Turkey’s economy has since 2002 outperformed most of the EU and Central and Eastern European countries.

• Growing Tourism Market: In year 2005, more than 21 million tourists visited Turkey and more than 25 million tourists are expected to visit Turkey in 2006. This figure is expected to double within a few years.



Why Invest in Turkey



• Liberalisation of foreign property ownership laws: New legislation was enacted on 7 January, 2006. Now, 100% foreign ownership is permitted, as well as 100% repatriation of profits and dividends, creating a favourable climate for investing in Turkish residential property.

• Booming property market: Prices have been rising at 20 – 30 per cent a year for the last three years and show no signs of ‘levelling off’. Due to the arrival of mortgages and the growing interest of foreign property investors, the dynamics of Turkey’s property market could be compared to those of Spain 20 or more years ago, and the country could well emulate this growth and development pattern.

• The resale market is thriving. The local residents of the cities have been buying holiday homes on the coast for years, a trend that will be reinforced by the growing economy.

• Cost of living is very low.

• Great climate with over 300 days of sunshine each year



The Development

The villas are located in Akbuk, one of the most stunning seaside towns on the Aegean Coast of Turkey, situated between Bodrum and Altinkum.

The land where the villas are to be built is approximately 13,000 m² in size, gently sloping down from pine covered Kiran Mountains (159,000 acres of pine forests). It offers superb sea and forest views and is only 300 metres away from one of the best beaches in Turkey. The beach is 15 km long and awarded the prestigious International Blue Flag Award since 2004 for its water and beach quality.



As a tourist protected region, there are strict building regulations and many areas have been designated as conservation areas, preserving views and the unique character of the area.



The villas are 40 mins away from Bodrum International Airport and 20 minutes away from the resort of Altinkum.



There are only 24 villas, each providing 3 - 6 bedrooms and they come as a detached, triplex (or quadruplex – optional) property with a private swimming pool and private garden. All villas offer stunning sea and forest views.

There is 2,239 - 3,229 sq.ft (208 - 300m2) of living space, and the plot size is 3,983 sq.ft (370 m2). The villas are sold with freehold ownership.



The development offers an impressive range of on-site facilities: Restaurant; Bar; Spa; Tea/Coffee House; Internet/Games Café; Gym; Children’s Activity Area; Crazy Golf; Picnic Areas; Beautiful Gardens; Site Shops; Gallery and 24-hour security.



As all the villas are in an excellent location and come with a high specification along with the impressive range of facilities, the Developer believes that the rental income that villa owners would get will be above the standard rate (typical rate at present is £400 per week over a 9 months season). It is anticipated that a villa owner can charge a rent of between £550 and £700 per week for use. This figure does not include any management fee or other expenses, however before any expenses are subtracted an owner could earn up to £15,600 if the villa was occupied for the whole of the 26 week Turkish holiday season.

The villas will be managed and maintained by local bilingual staff.



Prices start from £110,000.



“Akbuk Villas represent an excellent investment opportunity in one of the world’s new property hotspots” says John Hagelin, Director of Hot Properties Worldwide.



“Being able to buy a detached, freehold 3-bedroom villa in a great location for £110,000 is an opportunity to not be missed.” continues John Hagelin.



To request the invaluable 22-page Information Pack on Akbuk Villas, email info@HotPropertiesWorldwide.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701, or visit

www.HotPropertiesWorldwide.com

