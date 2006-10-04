Learn How Use a Home Equity Loan to Start a Small Business

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --Tom Slater of American Home Mortgage to provide startup funding tips on StartupNation Radio October 7th



What:

On StartupNation Radio, Tom Slater of American Home Mortgage will discuss the value of taking out a home equity loan to fund a startup.



Who:

Tom Slater is an experienced mortgage expert and consultant with American Home Mortgage, (http://www.ahmadvantage.com/index.asp?referrer=0) headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.



American Home Mortgage is one of the top ten mortgage bankers in America.

Fortune MagazineR ranks American Home Mortgage as the second fastest growing company in the USA.



When:

Saturday, October 7, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST) Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, October 9th.



Why:

Info.:

For show archives, Podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details, visit StartupNation Radio



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business" (Doubleday).



