Resource Leaks Are Your Problem? Try Deleaker!

St.Petersburg, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --Today Softanics announce the unveiling of Deleaker, a run-time error detection and debugging tool for Visual C++ developers. Deleaker is a useful add-in for Visual Studio 2003-2005 that helps you to analyze programming errors, many of which are unique to Visual C++. With Deleaker you can detect and localize resource leaks such as memory, GDI and USER objects, handles.



Leaks are possible, even in robust Windows-based applications. As bugs go, leaks are some of the most difficult to find, especially when they occur in graphics device interface (GDI) objects. Generally speaking, leaks appear when you forget to release a system resource. Even if the documentation states that Windows takes care of releasing the resource used by a process when it exits, this is not enough for server applications that must be extremely reliable. Even a little leak can bring down the system if it occurs many times. You have to find those leaks! This is when Deleaker enters the stage. First thing you do is activate Deleaker before starting your application (it is really easy – just go to the Main menu - > Tools - > Deleaker). Then, while your application is running, Deleaker provides you with the information on created GDI objects. For almost all these objects you will get full stack, which helps you to see where each GDI object was created. At this point you are only one step away from detecting where in your source code a certain object was created. Simply double click the stack entry and the editor will open the file with source code at the corresponding line. And the most important - when your application exits, Deleaker will notify you of GDI objects that were created but were not deleted.



Plenty of tools exist to help track down memory leaks. But there are very few good tools to help track GDI resource leaks that can ruin performance on any Windows operating system. And all of them have one major “leak” – they slow down the performance of your application tremendously. With Deleaker you can always track what resources were created between a start and stop points, display what those resources are and, pay attention, it DOESN’T slow down your application, as it is highly integrated into Visual Studio development environment. Deleaker is a cheap, robust and effective way to cope with GDI leaks.



Deleaker Benefits at a Glance:

Full stack for almost all detected GDI / USER objects, handles and allocated memory blocks, so that you can not only find a bottleneck, but also determine what caused that bottleneck;

Almost no application slow down thanks to deep Visual Studio development environment integration;



Generous pricing.



Pricing and Availability

Deleaker costs $99 (USD) for a Single Developer License. For more information, please visit www.deleaker.com



Product page link: www.deleaker.com

