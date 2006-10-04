Worldwide Industrial Marketplace Offers New Machinery Buying Guide and Directory

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, an electronic industrial equipment directory announced today the launch of its new machinery buying guide with international offerings from manufacturers, distributors and dealers of new and used industrial machines.



The new buying guide is intended for engineers and other technical and industrial buyers, as well as companies involved in manufacturing, heavy construction, machining, metal fabrication, water treatment, welding, material handling, tooling, die casting, molding, commercial beverage and food processing and nearly all other applications requiring industrial machinery.



The guide includes offerings to sell new machinery as well as pre-owned, refurbished, second hand, reconditioned and OEM machinery. Primarily from manufacturers, distributors, exporters and dealers in Canada, United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Italy, Australia, China and India.



The different kinds of industrial machinery available on the site include, but is not limited to pneumatic, boring, testing and measuring machinery, capping, bottling, parts washing, blasting, pipe making, grinding, binding machinery, punching, hydraulic, plating, beverage and food processing, finishing, milling, reaming, packaging, balancing and shearing machinery.



Including plastic recycling and molding machinery, drilling, sealing, mining, metal working, rolling mill, gluing, ice making machinery, rubber processing, molding, slotting, labeling, slitting, converting, stamping, CNC, coating, engraving, metal fabricating and filling machinery.



Machines recently added to the directory include spraying, tapping, surface mount machinery, plastic injection, rubber recycling, metal crushing, cutting, taping, vulcanizing, assembly machines, threading, straightening and coiling machinery.



The directory and buying guide is located online at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/machinery_semiconductor.html



According to Frank Wallace, the Business Director of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, the new directory also includes a comprehensive selection of new and used machine parts and accessories for companies that prefer to repair or rebuild their existing machines.



The machine parts available include fixtures, injectors, joints, adapters, bearings, frames, glides, impellers, adjusters, shims, transmissions, augers, boosters, aerators, flanges, valves, aligners, spindles, agitators, balls and sleeves.



Other machine parts include inserts, brushes, cams, buffers, mounts, rolls, cups, needles, press brakes, splines, cylinders, diaphragms, slides, electrodes, rods, covers, nozzles, drivers and other machinery parts.



