HostChart Partners with Leading Web Hosts to Provide FREE Website Moving

Clover, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2006 --HostChart.com, a leading web hosting resource, has announced a partnership with several leading web hosting companies, HostedToday.com and Uplinkearth.com, to provide FREE website moving for new sing-ups using its HostMove service.



In today’s competitive web hosting market, the consumer is more knowledgeable and less afraid of switching web hosting companies. HostMove allows website owners to feel comfortable switching hosting companies. With this partnership HostedToday and Uplinkearth can market FREE website moving services for their customers.



Adhering to it’s mission of helping people find happiness in web hosting, HostChart has decided to go to the next service level. Now, once you find a new hosting company, the move is done for you! HostMove guarantees a zero downtime move by allowing you to verify it’s operation with the new hosting company before the nameserver settings are changed.



“HostedToday and Uplinkearth are top rated web hosting companies and we are proud to provide this service for them”, said President, Rodney Ringler. “We are also looking to partner with additional hosting companies with this service. It gives them an additional feature to offer their customers, and it helps us to further brand our HostMove service.”



About HostChart.com

Hostchart (www.hostchart.com>)is a leading web hosting directory website that has been in business for over 5 years. They provide numerous web hosting articles and tutorials as well as news, interviews, and reviews. You can use their extensive set of tools to research and evaluate your current or future web hosts.

