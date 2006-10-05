World Vital Records Launches Genealogy Subscription

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --World Vital Records launched its genealogy subscription today offering individuals who register before October 31, 2006 a two-year subscription for the price of one.



“Today marks a milestone for us in becoming the number two player in the genealogy industry. We are pleased with the content we have obtained to offer to our users to help them find their ancestors and are anxious to gather much more,” said Paul Allen, CEO, World Vital Records.



Subscription prices will be $49.95 per year. Individuals can also sign up for the special subscription upgrade, which includes the 2 for 1 subscription offer, as well as Everton’s Genealogical Helper for only $69.95 (25 percent savings).



Everton's Genealogical Helper is the one magazine in the genealogical industry that emphasizes content, continuing education, and research resources, for both professional genealogists and amateur family history researchers. The industry bible for over 50 years, the magazine contains twice the amount of information of other publications, and now features a 50 page section each issue dealing exclusively with research on the web. Each issue contains sections on missing ancestors and family members, in-depth articles by professionals, expanded book reviews, renewed emphasis on personal connections/introductions and more. Leland Meitzler recently became the managing editor for this magazine.



World Vital Records is adding a new data base or functionality every business day. Some of the content that will be included in the subscription model will include the following: 1871 Canadian Census, 1880 United States Census, Membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints records, 1830-1848 (50 volumes), Scottish death records, and much more.



“We are really excited about the proprietary content we have available for individuals who subscribe to World Vital Records. We also want our users to know that although we have added a subscription, we will always have some free content on our site,” said Yvette Arts, Executive Vice President, World Vital Records.



Individuals interested in registering for a subscription can sign up at http://www.worldvitalrecords.com



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we've made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

