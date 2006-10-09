BigSpeed Computing Inc. Introduces BigSpeed Voice Chat Sdk 1.0 a Component Framework for Secure Private Voice Chat and Instant Messaging

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --BigSpeed Computing Inc. today announced the release of BigSpeed Voice Chat SDK 1.0.



BigSpeed Voice Chat SDK is a set of two ActiveX controls (client and server) that lets you set up a virtual private voice chat network for secure messaging. The transfered data are scrambled using on-the-fly 128-bit AES encryption. The security is provided in two different modes: symmetric encryption with shared secret key and asymmetric encryption with 1024-bit public/private keys.



The voice stream is highly compressed to deliver the best possible sound over a limited-bandwidth connection. In addition, the average bitrate is reduced thanks to the silence compression. In the encoder, a voice activity detector with an adjustable trigger level is used to distinguish between regions with normal speech activity and those with silence or background noise.



Significant echo suppression is achieved using a robust double talk detector. Capability to mute recording and mute playback is implemented.



The incoming and outgoing audio data are available in raw PCM format for visualization in the application. Two special events notify about signal overloading (possible distorsions) and transmission delays (network congestions).



Two different kind of text information can be exchanged between peers: alert and chat messages. File transfer capability is implemented for direct file exchange between peers.



Sample applications are included in Visual Basic .NET and Delphi 7.



BigSpeed Voice Chat SDK is designed for any programming language that supports ActiveX controls on 32-bit Windows OS. The Free EDition is available free of charge for non-commercial use from http://www.bigspeedcomputing.com .



BigSpeed Computing Inc. develops Internet-based and data-compression software solutions. The privately held corporation is based in Belize City, Belize.

Tel/Fax: 1-206-984-3108

http://www.bigspeedcomputing.com



To learn more about BigSpeed Voice Chat SDK, please visit the product web site at http://www.bigspeed.net/index.php?page=bsp2psdk



BigSpeed is a trademark of BigSpeed Computing Inc.

