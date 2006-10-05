Smilart Fan Studio Online Photo Editor

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --Smilart Fan Studio is a new project of the Smilart Company that provides users with the possibility to edit and change their digital photos online. You don’t need graphic editor installed on your computer anymore, you don’t need to learn to work with complicated software and pay for their licenses. You just select and download any picture you want to improve or change and then everything depends on your imagination. Smilart Fan Studio is available wherever there are computers and Internet access.



Combination of simple interface and wide range of various functions provides ample opportunities to amateurs as well as professionals in photo editing. Even your kids will have no difficulty in managing simple and convenient functions and will amaze you with their creativity. Variety of functions provides you with a multitude of possibilities and simple interface is very comprehensible.



This service is basically for a mainstream photographer – sort of a “dummy” – this is clearly shown by various functions presented. Usually not much is needed really: remove noise effects, crop the image, change its dimensions or orientation/ specialization, remove red-eye effect, add some light, change contrast, etc. All this can be easily done with the functions available. You can also give a picture a “vintage” look or turn a color picture into the black/white one.



Any action taken is shown straight away on the panel to the right. In order to go back you need only to remove a ‘tick’ from the corresponding square. You can always decide that you want it back – and the change will be made again! This allows you to do anything you wish with the picture by selecting all functions available and then select an appropriate combination of functions.



Below the picture being edited there is an important button by pressing and holding which the user can compare the current image with the original at any time. Next to it there is a function for automatic picture improvement that allows you to improve the quality by just one click. This function changes primarily light and sharpness, although it leaves red eyes. Nevertheless there is a special function that allows you to treat that picture defect quite efficiently. You can save the results on your computer or store it online on your favorite photo-site.



You can read more about functions, possibilities and technical parameters of this software here...

