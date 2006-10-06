The NASCAR Apparel Shopping Experience Has Just Gotten Better

Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2006 --What once was a “stock car theme” pixel advertising website for businesses selling NASCAR related products, Get A Ride™ Online has been redesigned and refashioned.



Getarideonline.com co-founders, William Moreno and John Durning, state, “We saw a need in the category of shopping for NASCAR clothing or apparel, so we redirected our approach and made changes to our site's original format. For the betterment of both the NASCAR fan and merchant, we are excited to introduce our new NASCAR apparel review website.



Anyone looking specifically for the best websites selling NASCAR apparel can view our recommendations where to shop on the Internet. We believe our visitors will be pleasantly surprised what they find.”



How Relevant is NASCAR?:

Is NASCAR apparel a “wanted” item? Is auto racing, especially NASCAR, as popular as many claim it to be? The answer is a resounding, “Yes!”



The popularity and massive appeal of the sport of auto racing, particularly the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR), is growing tremendously, both domestically and internationally. NASCAR, being the largest sanctioning body of motorsports in the United States, claims about 75 million fans, and this figure is on the rise.



U.S. corporate spending on sponsorships alone is estimated to reach near the $2.9 billion mark by the end of 2006.



NASCAR Merchandise and the Fans:

NASCAR apparel is one of the most common and popular items sought after by the NASCAR fan. Whether it's a NASCAR hat, a NASCAR shirt, or a NASCAR jacket, these are articles of clothing that are worn proudly.



NASCAR fans are considered the most brand-loyal fans in all of sports. Purchasing NASCAR clothing or apparel is just one of the ways a fan shows their support and devotion to a favorite team, driver and the exciting sport of auto racing.



The Getarideonline.com co-founders also add, “Being NASCAR fans ourselves, when it came to retooling our site, we always had the fan in mind. Providing helpful and easy-reference information is at the core of every review. We believe this to be extremely beneficial in assisting the NASCAR apparel shopper.”



Presenting valuable and unique key features, Getarideonline.com is lining up in the “pole position” in the search to finding the best NASCAR apparel websites in the field of Internet commerce.

