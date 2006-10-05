Uncover The Secrets of The Programs Running on Your Computer

Bucharest, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --Innovative Solutions announces today the release of Advanced Task Manager 3, a powerful task manager and security application for Windows. Advanced Task Manager focuses on keeping your computer secure and helping you find and disable spyware rapidly. It shows you exactly what programs are running on your computer, including hidden processes.



Advanced Task Manager prevents the loss of data and valuable computer work by detecting rogue programs long before they act. Based on powerful analyzing technology, Advanced Task Manager detects the endangering potential and calculates a security rating for each running process. This security rating indicates the likelihood of a program of being a virus, spyware or trojan. In addition to this you can view important security details such as whether a program watches what you type, transmits data using the Internet, is hidden, is encrypted on disk, has invisible windows, is an Internet server, etc.



When you discover a rogue program you can easily stop, quarantine or uninstall it. You can also manage your Windows startup programs with the included Startup Manager, and get detailed information about Internet connections, DLL files, processor and memory use.



The current version of Advanced Task Manager runs on Windows XP or later. A new version with special features and enhancements for Windows Vista is under development and will be available at no charge to current customers shortly after the Windows Vista launch.



Pricing and Availability

Advanced Task Manager runs under Windows XP or later and costs $29 (USD). A 20-day fully functional evaluation version of Advanced Task Manager is available as a free download at http://www.innovative-sol.com/taskmanager



About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a software company based in Bucharest, Romania. Founded in 1997 by two leading software engineers, Daniel Statescu and Dan Armano, the company specializes in developing utilities and security software for Windows. Thanks to popular products as Advanced Uninstaller PRO, Innovative System Optimizer and Innovative Startup Firewall, the company has become well known for customers from over 30 countries, including USA, UK and Germany. For more information please visit http://www.innovative-sol.com



Product page link: http://www.innovative-sol.com/taskmanager

Direct download link: http://www.innofiles.com/soft/atm/advanced_task_manager.exe

Screenshots: http://www.innovative-sol.com/taskmanager/snapshots.htm

Contact: http://www.innovative-sol.com/contact

Company website: http://www.innovative-sol.com



Postal address: Innovative Solutions, Str. Prinosului 2, Sc.A, Ap.3, Sector 4, Bucharest 041257, Romania

Press contact phone: +40 722 698 198, +40 726 017 457



If you are a magazine editor or you represent a magazine, please note that we can offer your readers a free program, or an older version of one of our commercial or shareware programs to be distributed on your magazine’s CD or DVD. We can also offer your readers discount coupons for purchasing our products at a discount. Please contact us if you are interested in this offer.



