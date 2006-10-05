Avangate Accepts PayPal - Providing More Payment Options to Software Buyers

Amstelveen, Amsterdam, Netherlands-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --Avangate, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales, now accepts PayPal in order to extend the number of payment related choices and increase convenience and simplicity for software buyers worldwide.



Avangate offers vendors the possibility to accept quick and secure online payments with multiple options: all major debit and credit cards, wire transfer, and now PayPal, in 15 different currencies including US Dollars and Euros. The new service was added due to popular demand from software vendors and shoppers alike.



“By adding PayPal we ensure our clients are able to offer their customers a wide range of payment options when purchasing from their website. We expect that this extra facility will be popular amongst software buyers.” said Carmen Sebe, CEO.Software vendors will receive PayPal payments into their own PayPal account.



Avangate provides eCommerce solutions for electronic software distribution, incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus additional marketing and sales tools such as an affiliate management system, automated cross selling options, software promotion management, software marketing services as well as consultancy on how to increase online software sales.

