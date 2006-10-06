BMC Capital Provides $960,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Florence, Ala.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, October 5, 2006, that it originated a $960,000 loan for the acquisition of Wildwood Terrace Apartments, a 60-unit complex located at 1247 Graham Avenue in Florence, Alabama, a city in the northwest corner of the state.



Derek Miller, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated the loan for the California borrower. Miller provided a 5-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization. Diane Silk of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer. Vicky Phillips represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



