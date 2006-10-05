BMC Capital Provides $950,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, October 5, 2006, that it originated a $950,000 loan for the refinance of the New Green Meadow Apartments, a 52-unit multifamily property located at 5959 Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth, Texas.



Josh Bailey, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas Headquarters, originated the loan for the Fort Worth-based borrower. The transaction was funded at 75% loan to value with a 30-year loan term and included a five-year fixed rate with three years of interest only payments.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

