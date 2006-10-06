BMC Capital Provides $495,000 Loan for Multifamily Property in Phoenix, Ariz.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, October 5, 2006, that it originated a $495,000 loan for the refinance of Townley Square, a 23-unit apartment complex. The property, whose units are all studio apartments, is located at 301 East Townley Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.



Mike Callis, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Phoenix office, originated the 10-year fixed rate loan. The Missouri owner received a 64% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



