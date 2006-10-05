Markers Club Adds New Properties and Free Golf

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --The Markers, the first club to combine the benefits of private golf club membership with the amenities of a destination club, announced today new benefits for club members as well as the addition of two new luxury residences to the club’s real estate portfolio. Members of The Markers will now play for free at the home course of each destination and will enjoy access to a network of more than 175 private golf clubs around the country. In addition, The Markers have added new homes in the acclaimed golf destinations of Lake Las Vegas, Nevada; and St. George, Utah. Founded in 2005, The Markers now offers access to seven properties around the world in addition to golf experiences, such as an annual club championship and international golf excursions. Members will ultimately gain access to 36 luxury homes worldwide and membership will be capped at 325.



“The Markers is the only private club of its kind in the world," said Mitch Brinton, co–founder and managing director of The Markers. "With these new golf benefits and the addition of new destinations to our portfolio, our members continue to enjoy the ultimate golf experience.”



Members of The Markers now enjoy no-fee access to the home course of each destination in the Club’s portfolio while in residence. Spouses also play free while friends and family will pay only guest fees. Home courses for each destination include Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club in St. George, Utah; Legend Trail Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona; Reflection Bay in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada; Cabo Del Sol in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Cougar Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, South Carolina; Melrose Course in Daufuskie Island, South Carolina; and National Golf Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Another benefit recently added to membership provides access to a network of more than 175 private golf clubs in 35 states. Markers members have full playing privileges at cart fee rates at each private club in the network.



The latest additions to The Markers’ real estate portfolio combine award-winning golf courses with five-star accommodations and have been hailed as prime vacation destinations for groups, families and couples.



Overlooking the third hole of the world-renowned Jack Nicklaus Signature Reflection Bay Golf Club, The Markers’ new Lake Las Vegas, Nevada, residence features four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms renovated with lavish amenities including an elevator opening into the expansive living area, 61” HDTV television, gourmet kitchen and a professional misting system to keep residents and guests cool on warm evenings. Recently ranked as one of the “Top 75 Best Golf Destinations” by Golf Magazine and Golfweek’s “America’s Best 2006”, Lake Las Vegas is one of Nevada’s most celebrated resorts and residential communities. One of the largest private man-made lakes in the country, Lake Las Vegas is located only 17 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, providing access to unmatched nightlife.



The Markers’ recently completed St. George, Utah, residence is an elegant 4,100 square foot five-bedroom, five-bath home situated on the 9th hole of Entrada at Canyon Snow Golf Club, the premier private golf club in southern Utah. Members benefit from luxury accommodations, including a full kitchen equipped with top of the line appliances and dinnerware for both casual and elegant occasions. The spacious living area features vaulted ceilings and designer furniture, opening to a red-rock grotto with waterfalls and an in-the-rock barbeque. St. George is a true golf mecca, with its agreeable climate and proliferation of courses. With past accolades like “Top Ten New Upscale Golf Courses” by Golf Digest for Entrada at Canyon Snow, the mild weather makes the city an ideal setting for more than 10 courses and makes St. George one of Utah’s top travel destinations. In addition, nearby Mesquite, Nevada, offers a plethora of golf courses to choose from.



In addition to its new member benefits and growing portfolio of luxury residences, The Markers offers one-of-a-kind golf experiences such as the upcoming Markers Mobile Mansion (The M3), a luxury coach available to tour the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail; a private, annual club championship; annual golf excursions for members to renowned golf destinations; and training and instruction from acclaimed golf professionals.



About The Markers



Founded in April 2005 by business and marketing entrepreneurs Mitch Brinton and Ron Wade and PGA Champions Tour Professional Bruce Summerhays, The Markers is the first club to combine the benefits of private golf club membership with the amenities of a destination club. Created exclusively for the golf purist, The Markers provides access to a portfolio of luxury homes situated among the world’s most renowned golf destinations as well as once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences including an annual club championship and international golf excursions. The Markers currently has seven residences and the portfolio will ultimately include 36 national and international locations. For more information visit The Marker’s Web site at http://www.TheMarkersClub.com or call (800) 745-0065.

