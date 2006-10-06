Reksoft Achieves CMMI Level 4

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2006 --Reksoft, the software outsourcing vendor with a primary resource base in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that it successfully passed the formal assessment against the requirements for SEI CMMI-SE/SW Maturity Level 4.



Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI) - SE/SW is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes. The model was developed by the SEI (Software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University) for assessing a company's software engineering capability and the maturity of its processes.



Reksoft has always considered it important to instill the best practices in quality management and has put a lot of effort into improving the effectiveness of its internal processes, while continuously striving to make them more transparent for customers. After claiming ISO 9001:2000 back in 2000, Reksoft did not put on hold its drive for perfection and initiated the CMMI-based process improvement program, about a year and a half ago.



The final assessment was carried out by Q-Labs, a US consulting company and official partner of Software Engineering Institute. “During the whole appraisal process I have witnessed Reksoft commitment to utmost quality and their determination to reach the higher level of customer satisfaction“, commented lead assessor David Dayton.



Reksoft CEO Alexander Egorov noted on the achievement, “Reaching this CMMI® Maturity Level rating will help Reksoft to continuously improve the software engineering processes as well as the quality of the services delivered, and further enhance its standing as a premier provider of software outsourcing services in the global marketplace. Now, our prospective clients will not just have to take our word for it, all of our processes have been subjected to zealous investigation, and have been fount to match the highest customer expectations, and we are proud of that”.



The combination of vertical and technology know-how with scalable and efficient process brings sustainable benefits to our customers. By adopting CMMI practices Reksoft ensures its capability to deliver end-to-end software solutions aligned with our customers’ business needs, while maintaining fast time-to-market and low total cost of engagement.

