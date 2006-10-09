Solcara launches version 1.5 of their coveted Crisis Control Centre

Harefield, Middlesex, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Implemented across multiple sectors - airline, retail and bank ing - this new release will make information sharing during emergency services easier than ever before.



Solcara Crisis Control Centre is the online virtual incident room, replacing whiteboards and flipcharts as the means of capturing and disseminating information during an incident.



Solcara's unique so ftware provides easy to use capabilities that can be invoked in seconds whenever you need them:



- Quickly make facts available to all key decision makers

- Assess the impact on vital corporate assets: people, premises, process, providers

- Identify and prioritse actions required

- Retain control and ensure consistency of access and response

- Appraise records post-crisis, for best practice review

- Track key stakeholder messages and co-ordinate actions with public authorities

- Easily integrate with your business continuity plan

- Adds significant value to your business recovery strategies



CCC creates a platform for the capture of information, its validation and quick distribution of the facts to the Crisis Management Team. Delivering the right information to the right people in this way can save lives and protect resources.



Version 1.5 of Solcara Crisis Control Centre will showcase this October in the Solcara Risk and Resilience seminar.



For more information on Crisis Control Centre, or to register for the seminar, please call 0207 070 0450.



