“pulse” chain of restaurants comes to Mumbai

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --Pulse Foods India Private Limited, the first pan-India chain of quick service restaurants serving Indian food, today made its foray into the commercial capital of India by opening two restaurants in Mumbai. Announcing this at a formal media briefing, Mr. Neeraj Jain, CEO, Pulse Foods India Private Limited, said that the two pulse restaurants have come up at Prabhadevi & Mulund.



The pulse at Prabhadevi is located at Veer Sawarkar Marg, and has 60 covers spread over 2000 sq feet. The second pulse has come up at Nirmal Lifestyle Mall in Mulund (W) where it has 70 covers spread over a 2000 sq feet area. The restaurants will open from 11.00 am to 11.00 pm and will have “an all-day dining and take-away menu”. Home delivery will also be available from both restaurants during this time.



Each Pulse Foods restaurant is a warm, inviting oasis where a customer can come, be comfortable, place his order to an attentive and courteous staff, eat food that is wholesome, great tasting and light on pockets, and yet be on his way in half an hour’s time.



At pulse, the aura of understated elegance, the colours, the tone, the texture - every single aspect of the restaurant is painstakingly created to offer a comfortable and welcoming look. The different hues reinforce the Indian appeal in an international packaging.



The décor at pulse has been developed keeping in mind a brand personality that is modern, vibrant and approachable. The mix of wood panels and logs at the service counter add a special dimension to each restaurant. The bright yellow glazed flooring, comfortable yet plush yellow sofas and tan chairs contrasted by Purple walls with great food shots gives the restaurants a contemporary, global feel.



The amalgamation of Indian Food with modern food technology that allows for quick service is a USP of pulse. All pulse restaurants maintain the strictest quality and hygiene standards, comparable to the best in the world and offer the same standardized taste across locations. pulse offers a fine dining cuisine in the quick service format.



The menu comprises of starters, combos and a-la carte dishes, for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. pulse is also amongst the foremost when it comes to segregation of the vegetarian and non-vegetarian cooking areas with a clear demarcation between the two. Again, unlike most eateries, pulse Naans do not contain eggs or the food products do not have any added colours.



Pulse Foods researched into the eating habits and came up with a menu that is an amalgamation of the best that Indian food has to offer. Whether it is Old favourites such as Dal Makhani, Kadhai Paneer and Mutton Curry, or contemporary dishes like Palak Corn, Pulse serves them all.



In the snacks, Chatpatey Aloo are the Indian answer to French Fries. Pulse also offers rolls that are basically paranthas rolled up with Aloo, Paneer or Chicken Tikka, the way we eat them at home. These can be accompanied with Nimbu Paani & Jal jeera. These are the typical dishes that almost every Indian likes and yet one does not find them available at many restaurants.



“We want to be synonymous with good wholesome North Indian Food that tastes just the same across locations. Our strength is that we are a completely food technology driven company, with automated processes, not given in to the idiosyncracies of the cooks and therefore our food tastes just the same over and over again”, says Mr. Jain .



“pulse is a mass brand and believes in bringing the best quality products to its customers at the best price”, adds Mr.Jain. The menu and pricing was arrived at after research, trials and brainstorming with experts. Since the core offering is a mass product, Pulse Foods has introduced pricing that is light on the pocket for food that is wholesome, high quality and cooked and served in a clean and hygienic environment.



The wide variety of pulse offering is available at costs that offer value for money. “We believe that our core differentiator is Clean, Hygienic environment offering a Standardised, Tasty, All day menu, that our customers have accepted across the country”, says Mr. Jain.



Pulse Foods already has 13 points of purchase across the country and the 2 at Mumbai make it 15 across India. The first pulse at an international location was unveiled last week at London to the curry loving customers of UK. The same taste and quality will be carried across all locations



The Pulse Foods business model is based on in-restaurant service, take-aways and home deliveries. A sizeable part of the revenue is expected from home delivery and a number of below the line activities are already planned to address this segment of customers. pulse has developed a strong delivery network and guarantees “any time service” wherein a customer can order any item from the menu at any time.



The business plan looks at different formats of retailing – viz. stand alone restaurants, outlets in food courts, carts & kiosks, etc. “We have created a brand that is well known in the areas that we operate in, a supply chain that has been repeatedly tested and is the envy of many as well as a business model that is robust and has started to show results. Now we are moving to our growth phase, where you will see pulse going all out and opening a large number of outlets within a short time”, adds Mr. Jain.



Mumbai Restaurants:



pulse

515-A, Veer Savarkar Marg,

Opposite Bangal Chemicals, Prabhadevi,

Mumbai-400025



pulse

Nirmal Lifestyle, C- Block, S 112

L.B.S Marg, Mulund(W),

Mumbai-400080



About Pulse Foods India Private Limited:

Pulse Foods India Private Limited is the Greenfield hospitality venture of the Poddar Heritage Group. Pulse Foods has set up an eponymous branded chain of restaurants “pulse” serving Indian food in the quick service format across the country and plans to become the first global chain of North Indian restaurants.



The Pulse mission is to create, develop and build a first of its kind, internationally recognized Indian food brand providing standardized, hygienic, quality, tasty, Indian food at reasonable prices. Since the first restaurant was launched on 23rd of May 2005, Pulse has already opened 15 outlets (points of purchase) across the country at Delhi, NOIDA, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Ludhiana & Lucknow in the North, Bangalore in the South & Pune, Surat and now Mumbai in the West. The first international pulse was inaugurated at London last week.



