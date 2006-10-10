Softbean.com Begins New Era Of Web-Content Writing Through Contentbean.com

Jersey City, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Keeping the momentum going, Softbean.com has announced its pristine web site contentbean.com in a grand 'Internet-seminar' today. The forth site is a part of its global venture of initiative web based services. Endeavoring into affordable custom content writing packages today, the new web site, Contentbean.com is dedicated to Low-cost website content and SEO copy writing for improved optimization. It is armed up with its experienced team of professional web content writers.



As per the insiders, being a part of such elite group as softbean LLC, though contentbean.com has a huge platform, it only will make them extra cautious when it comes to delivering quality results. No wonder the new site is all prepared for the heightened expectations it may encounter from their esteemed clients.



'Maximum exposure to excellence' a motto, carrying by Softbean's management has just proven right again as they've undertake yet another segment of 'expertise writing' as Contentbean.com. At the launch of its new web site, lots many tend to believe that softbean.com is definitely utilizing the power and reach of internet to the maximum limit.



Looking at the cream talent Contentbean has hired, they are bound to produce amazing custom website content for their clients. Though experienced content writer's team at Contentbean writing services are always intended to produce finest results; the added good news for their clients is, contentbean.com services are designed to fit right in to their budget, also they don't have to fear the breach of copyright laws, as all such material will assumed to be the property of client himself.



“We've just added a powerful tool in the list of our existing services; we are now awaiting its exciting feedbacks” said, Mr. Kris, CEO of Softbean.com; “Our dedicated team of writers at contentbean.com is thrilled with the announcement of our exclusive website”, he was delivering a glad speech at the launch of Contentbean.com



“The benefits of contentbean services are immeasurable; this kind of website was always needed and it can provide quality content for almost each possible area of writing.”



“During the Web writing process, Contentbean.com will create a first proof of text for the project exclusively for the client's approval, which will set any rare chances of errors to almost nil” said Mr. Kris



Ensuring to maintain a great relationship with their existing clients, softbean is more than happy to have this exclusively focused website on offshore web writing services. Content Management System and custom content development is the two main fort of Contentbean and it is believed to encase on its new improved excellence in web research, development and content writing very soon.



“I am very pleased to see that a segment where I grew up is now manifested as an experienced team to create a whole new superpower zone of quality web content writing services” Mr.Kris added at the end of his speech.



The new web site, located at www.contentbean.com , offers varied web writing services and also believed to make it big very soon.



Contact Kris for more insights into this topic. Direct line: +1-800-616-8540 Email: kiran@softbean.com Other helpful information regarding the this product or service can be found at: http://www.contentbean.com.

