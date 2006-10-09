Hill Wilson Presents on Nursing Home Negligence Ethics At an ATLA Nursing Home Seminar

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire, of Philadelphia spoke on Ethical Dilemmas regarding Nursing Home Case Issues at the ATLA Nursing Home Seminar in Memphis, Tennessee on October 5, 2006. The presentation addressed a range of ethical issues which attorneys representing the elderly and/or incapacitated clients face.



Hill Wilson also recently served as a moderator and speaker for the ATLA Education program titled Psychology of Persuasion.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters.



She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few.



Aside from practicing law, Hill Wilson can be heard on Philadelphia AM radio as the hosts of “Truth Rising” which is on WURD 900-AM, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, go to www.rhwilson.com.

