The 6th Annual Regional Biotech Conference - "New Era for Biotech in Bucks County" - is scheduled for Friday October 13, 2006 at the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center in Doylestown, PA. The conference is sponsored by the Regional Biotechnology Council of Central Bucks County (RBCCB), which is a program of the Hepatitis B Foundation and its research affiliate, the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research. State Senator Joe Conti, 10th Senate District of Pennsylvania, is co-host of this important meeting of biotech leaders in the region.



This year’s Keynote speaker will be James Greenwood, President and CEO of Biotechnology Industry O organization (BIO). As head of BIO, the nation’s leading biotechnology advocacy organization, Greenwood represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations in all 50 U.S. states and 31 other nations.



Greenwood has a long and distinguished history of being a strong advocate for improving the health of all Americans. As a Pennsylvania representative in the U.S. Congress from 1993 - 2005, he was a leader on health care issues and reform; as a legislator in the Pennsylvania General Assembly for six years, he spearheaded health and environmental initiatives; and as a social worker with the Bucks County Children and Youth Social Service Agency, he worked with abused and neglected children.



In recognition of Greenwood’s professional accomplishments in the public and private sectors, he will be honored as the 2006 recipient of the Regional Biotechnology Council’s annual award for “Outstanding Achievement in Biotechnology Service”. The award will be presented by Dr. Timothy Block, President of the Hepatitis B Foundation and its research affiliate, the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research, which sponsors the RBCCB, and RoseAnn Rosenthal, President and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania.



Featured sessions at the biotech conference will include “CEO Perspectives” from Marvin Woodall, Chairman of Prescient Medical, and Robert Capetola, President and CEO of Discovery Laboratories. Rosemarie Hunziker, Special Officer, Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) of the National Institutes of Health, will discuss federal funds that are available to biotech companies. Breakfast and lunch are included in the $75 registration fee. Seating is limited, so early registration is required.



For more information about the Annual Biotech Conference or RBCCB, please visit www.rbccb.org.



About the Regional Biotech Council

The Regional Biotech Council of Central Bucks is sponsored by the Hepatitis B Foundation and its research affiliate, the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research. It is funded in part by the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Currently, the council has an active membership of over 450 individuals, and some 95 biotech and related companies in the five surrounding counties. It seeks to provide a networking environment for young and emerging biotech and related businesses, to help them establish and maintain their businesses, and to leverage their technologies. For more information, visit www.hepb.org.



Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County

3805 Old Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18902

Tele 215.489-4900 / Fax 215.489.4920

www.ihvr.org



