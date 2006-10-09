BioAsia 2007 to Take Off in Thailand in November 2007

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Thailand will host BioAsia 2007, the first international trade exhibition and conference for biotechnology in Bangkok from November 7 to 9, 2007 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), expecting the biggest convergence of biotech enthusiasts in food, agriculture, health, industrial and environmental sectors from all over all the world.



Highlights of the event include: The 6th Asian Crop Science Association Conference which brings together agricultural scientists in the region to share research experiences with the theme “Technology for Self-Sufficient Agriculture in Asia”; and The 2nd International Conference on Rice for the Future which emphasizes rice as a designer crop for healthier products. These conference and exhibition will cover a wide range of researches from breeding, genomics in human nutrition and health.



BioAsia 2007, organized by S.L.M. Management Co., Ltd in cooperation with National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), aims to create the Asian’s biotechnology vision and road map, create financial incentives and supportive regulatory framework, as well as build public awareness and support from other related organizations. Participants are expected to come from public and private institutions and organizations, SMEs, and biotech companies from the United States, Africa, Europe and from the Asia Pacific region.



The event is being set up to be the perfect venue for building networks and strategic alliances. It is a forum to meet and exchange information among researchers, industrialists and policy makers in biotechnology industry. Furthermore, it is Thailand’s benchmark against other Asian countries on bio-based economy development.



Thailand with its strategic location and its bounty of as much as 10% of the world’s global biodiversity recognized the significant importance in achieving the needed enhancements in productivity in agriculture and food sector of its economy. With a big help from Biotechnology, Thailand maintains its position as the world leader in production and export agricultural products.



Biotechnology has been heralded as the potential basis for a country’s new round of world economic hegemony as it not only brings wealth-creation, but also brings extensive improvements by giving higher efficiency in the economy, sets better human living standards and ultimately increases environmental sustainability.



Interested exhibitors and visitors may contact Ms. Nonglak Jitjeankhan, S.L.M. Management Co., Ltd. 10 Soi Lasalle 56, Sukhumvit Rd., Bangna, Bangna, Bangkok 10260, Thailand at tel: +662 7487183 ext. 17, fax: +662 7487050 or e-mail: nonglak@slm.co.th. For further information about the BioAsia 2007 Thailand, please visit www.bioasia-2007.com



About S.L.M. Management

S.L.M. Management Company Limited was founded in June, 1995 with a registered and fully paid up capital of Baht 12,500,000.



Originally launched as a broad multi-media presentation, entertainment and event management concern, the company evolved over the years as a creative organizer of meetings, conferences and exhibitions and expert advisers to a broad range of associations and businesses in MICE consultancy and management



Today, S.L.M. Management has established a reputation for dependability, on-time delivery and consistency in exceeding client and participant expectations. Its main areas of expertise include organizing Exhibitions; Conferences and Seminars; Team Building; and Incentives and Special Events.



About National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC)



National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) is one of four centers under the auspices of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), an autonomous government agency. The Center is a research funding agency as well as operates research laboratories, some of which are in collaboration with universities and government bodies. The Center also acts as a bridge for collaboration between industry and academia. Furthermore, BIOTEC is actively engaged in advancing research as a pillar for building a foundation in establishing Thailand’s position as a science and technology powerhouse, which is one of the aims of Thailand’s national policy.



