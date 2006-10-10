Vampire Love - A New Halloween Single, This Way Comes

Houstron, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Vampire Love (Eartastic Records) is a new multi-genre Halloween single by Eartastic Records recording artist Kenny Love that has been released for this Halloween season. In the veins of the long popular "Monster Mash" and "Thriller" singles, it fits the radio formats of Gothic, Rap, Dance and Hip Hop. Executed in a combination of interplaying rap and vocals, Vampire Love tells the story of a guy who is both hopelessly and helplessly in love with a vampire while revealing elements of her nightly excursions.



Radio station music directors, music programmers, disc jockeys and listeners can hear Vampire Love in its entirety at Airplay Direct (http://www.airplaydirect.com/music/bands/236), and radio station personnel who can verify their position with stations can download the broadcast quality version for airplay/rotation (compact discs of the single are not being shipped to stations via postal mail).



To note the potential of this new single, earlier this year, it was released in a preliminary test phase to limited and select radio personnel worldwide, garnering positive reviews from all, which can be viewed on http://www.MuBiz.com/VampLove.html.



The single is now available to nightclub deejays worldwide strictly as an MP3 download in response to a number of deejay clubs in the New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other U. S. metro areas who have already acquired downloads of the single for their upcoming Halloween nightclub parties and Halloween radio blocks.



Kenny Love, who also owns MuBiz.com, a radio promotion and media publicity firm for musicians, film producers and authors, began his music career as a musician and recording artist, releasing his first singles ("All Of My Love" and "Just Want To Dance With You") in 1990.



"I enjoy the business of the Music industry, but it feels really great to step into my proverbial artistic shoes once again and have a release that is already attractive to radio," Love says. "And, I am hoping this tongue-in-cheek novelty single enjoys a fraction of the success that 'Monster Mash' and 'Thriller' have enjoyed through the years during this particular season."



Listeners can also purchase "hard" copies of the single on compact disc from CDBaby.com (http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/kennylove) or download its digital version (http://www.MuBiz.com/VampLove.html).



Kenny Love is available for media interviews via telephone. To coordinate such, please contact Dwayne Michaels, Publicist/Eartastic Records via email at dmichaels@valornet.com.