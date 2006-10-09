Home Living Spaces - Moves Screen Room Kit Operations to New Facility

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Home Living Spaces has moved its facilities to Cahaba Heights Alabama.



"This move means the Birmingham based company will operate in new larger facility that will help better serve customers and suppliers. Opening this new building was a tremendous leap forward for us, gives our company 3 times more space compared to the old facility", stated Jeff Seabolt, Operation Manager.



HLS was fully operational in the new building the first week in October.



About Home Living Spaces

HomelivingSpaces.com manufactures quality do-it-yourself screen room kits, patio enclosure, deck room, outdoor rooms, patio covers, deck covers, carport canopy covers, RV cover, boat canopy covers, truck canopy cover, air-conditioner covers and bulk screen material rolls.

Free installation support. Ship Nationwide. Lifetime warranty on screen rooms.



Home Living Spaces is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama. Over 30



years experience in residential and commercial building industries.



