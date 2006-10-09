Home Living Spaces

Home Living Spaces - Moves Screen Room Kit Operations to New Facility

HomeLivingSpaces.com has moved its complete screen room do-it-yourself shipping operations to a new facility in suburbs of Birmingham Alabama

 

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Home Living Spaces has moved its facilities to Cahaba Heights Alabama.

"This move means the Birmingham based company will operate in new larger facility that will help better serve customers and suppliers. Opening this new building was a tremendous leap forward for us, gives our company 3 times more space compared to the old facility", stated Jeff Seabolt, Operation Manager.

HLS was fully operational in the new building the first week in October.

About Home Living Spaces
HomelivingSpaces.com manufactures quality do-it-yourself screen room kits, patio enclosure, deck room, outdoor rooms, patio covers, deck covers, carport canopy covers, RV cover, boat canopy covers, truck canopy cover, air-conditioner covers and bulk screen material rolls.
Free installation support. Ship Nationwide. Lifetime warranty on screen rooms.

Home Living Spaces is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama. Over 30

years experience in residential and commercial building industries.

For more information visit:
http://www.HomeLivingSpaces.com

Contact:
Marketing Dept
Home Living Spaces
3234 Cahaba Heights Road
Birmingham Alabama 35243-1614
Marketing@HomeLivingSpaces.com

Sales Dept.
(205) 368-7226

Source: Home Living Spaces
Posted Monday, October 09, 2006 at 9:16 AM CDT - Permalink

 