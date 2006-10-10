5 Year Old Announces Candidacy

Milton, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Bella Leishear, the 5 year old name and face behind Bella's Cookies, made a surprise announcement this past weekend... she's running for office. "Cookie Commissioner" is the post she's seeking. The position has never been filled in Delaware, and many politicians have long forgotten its existence, but Bella's young, energetic, "clean-themed" agenda has quickly revived its "crumbly" past.



It was around the dinner table with only her family present, that Bella announced her candidacy. Holding her own "Champion Chunk" cookie in one hand, she expressed the need for the people, especially children to settle for nothing less, than excellence, in cookies. Invented in Denmark, and popularized through Ruth Wakefield and her famous recipe at the Toll House Bed & Breakfast, the cookie… is an American favorite. Through the years however, as the popularity and demand for cookies increased, manufacturers adopted “shortcuts” like using margarine instead of real butter and adding preservatives to extend their products shelf life. Little by little, the cookie transformed into something that’s now packed full of unpronounceable ingredients and ingredients that just aren’t good for anyone. Bella’s campaign gets back to “cookie roots;” it’s a campaign based on a list of "NO's" that everyone should both check and/or be aware of when purchasing cookies. She appointed her father, Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing for Bella’s Cookies), as her campaign spokesman, citing that "she's 5" and “has school and play time to focus on right now.” "I applaud Bella's campaign promises... no trans fats, no hydrogenated oils, no artificial coloring or flavoring, no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup and no refined sugar," said Leishear "the clean cookie movement is upon us." Kindergarten students throughout Delaware rejoiced upon her filing for this long vacant seat. In Milton, students held a mini-pep rally complete with noise makers, confetti, and waved campaign signs in the air. Campaign signs can be downloaded for print at www.BellasCookies.com, under the "Vote Bella" category.



She's running a grassroots campaign, using only campaign signs and cookie tastings at select retailers to carry her message. With only a few days since her announcement, she’s quickly gaining support from local officials: “Bella’s got my vote” said Lynn Rogers (Sussex County Council President & Milton Fire Chief). What’s her first order of business? A proposal called “Bella’s Bill” to draft an official “State Cookie” for Delaware. “With Milk as our State Drink, it’s only appropriate we have a State Cookie. Milk and Cookies are just meant to be together,” said Mark Leishear “so at our website (www.BellasCookies.com) under the VOTE BELLA button, you can re-direct to a petition page we’ve set up, to gather signatures so we can put “Bella’s Bill” before the legislature.” That cookie… Chocolate Chunk.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural & organic cookie company, and specializes in the aforementioned as well vegan & holiday cookies. Learn more at www.BellasCookies.com.

