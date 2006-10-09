Omillio Sparks of State Property Announces Release Date for Debut Solo Album

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --He's rocked the mic with label mates State Property and Oschino & Sparks and charmed the screens on the independently released movie by the same title, State Property. Now as Omillio Sparks prepares for for his solo project, he's ready to bring back that Philly sound that everyone fell in love with, but don't call it a comeback; he's been here for years.



The album features tracks such as "It Ain't My Fault," which showcases Omillio Sparks's energetic and aggressive flow, a party anthem titled, "We Party," and a few other suprises that will definitely score huge with old fans that have remained true to him since day one as well as impress new fans.



In preparation for the release, Omillio Sparks is currently appearing on college, commercial, and satellite radio stations across the country. He's also reconnecting with fans via appearances and contests, including a customized Omillio Sparks Air Force 1 giveaway bearing his name and designed by hip hop sneaker designer, Arts by Pikaso.



Omillio Sparks is currently available for interviews, appearances, and performances by contacting his label at (267) 784-2166. Preview music at www.myspace.com/SparksMusic1



