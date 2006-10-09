Tarma® Software Research Announces the Release of Tarma ExpertInstall Version 3.4.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2006 --Tarma Software Research announces the release of Tarma ExpertInstall 3.4. Tarma ExpertInstall helps you to create installation ("Setup") programs for your own software product. Major new features of Tarma ExpertInstall 3 include support for both Tarma native installers and Windows Installers (MSI), fully editable installer dialogs and dialog sequences, fully editable installer action sequences, and comprehensive localization support.



With Tarma ExpertInstall you can install and remove programs, documents, images, multi-media files, TrueType® and OpenType® fonts, .Net assemblies, ActiveX controls, COM servers, type libraries, WinHelp files, device drivers, services, registry updates, INI files, environment variables, program groups, shortcuts, and third-party tools.



Tarma ExpertInstall is Unicode through-and-through, supports feature and component based installation as well as add-on and update installers and can import MSI databases and merge modules. Version 3.4 introduces a new default installation path option and numerous minor improvements.



The development environment is intuitive and easy to use and boasts more than 450 different preflight checks to spot potential problems before you deploy your installation. The Tarma native installer is small (only 75 KB), fast, and has excellent compression, making your installation packages as compact as possible, thus saving download time and disk space.



To evaluate Tarma ExpertInstall, users can download an unlimited trial version from the company's website. The full version, priced at USD $189 for a single license and USD $2,268 for a site license, beats most competitors' prices. The full version also includes free technical support.



About Tarma Software Research Pty:

Tarma Software Research Pty offers professional, full-featured and user-friendly software. The company's slogan is: "Faster. Leaner. Better."

