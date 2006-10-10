San Diego's Van Vechten Creative Selected to Re-design Website for Prestigious McCallum Theatre

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --The McCallum Theatre has chosen Van Vechten Creative, an award-winning graphic, multimedia and strategic marketing firm, to re-design its website. Slated for launch in early Spring 2007, the new site will incorporate the latest web technology and serve as a marketing tool for McCallum Theatre.



Widely recognized as one of America's most beautiful and prestigious theatres, the McCallum Theatre is located in Palm Desert, California, and features some of the best artists in film, Broadway shows, popular music, classical ballet and symphony orchestras. The venue attracts more than 150,000 theatergoers annually, with an average attendance rate of 86 percent, versus a national average of 60 percent.



McCallum Theatre recently ranked 15th in the nation for the most tickets sold in the first quarter of 2006, according to Pollstar magazine’s “World Top 50 Venue-Theaters” list, and was placed second (in California) to the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal City walk in Los Angeles. “Sales are going very well,” said Mitch Gershenfeld, director of presentations for the McCallum. “Different this year is that internet sales are as busy as phone sales.”



In collaboration with the McCallum Theater staff, the Van Vechten Creative team is looking forward to implementing a creative web solution that addresses the new ticketing trend. “We are really looking forward to this project,” said Charlie Van Vechten, president of Van Vechten Creative. “McCallum Theatre is very well respected and we are honored that they selected us to help redesign their website and help rebrand their organization during their 20th anniversary year.”



Located in Mission Valley, Van Vechten Creative offers services in graphic design, web design, and strategic branding and marketing. From logo to website, VVC develops targeted, high impact and well-executed advertising tools for local, national and international clients. Their integrated “in-house” approach provides a unique benefit to their clients. VVC’s client roster includes: Four Seasons Hotels in Las Vegas and Mexico, The San Diego Symphony, The Anthony Robbins Companies, Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute and The Sporting Club at the Aventine.

