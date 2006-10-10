High-Tech-Shopping-Tips For Plasma Television Buyers

Naples, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --Consumers ready to lay down big bucks for plasma televisions find themselves stunned by hi tech jargon and shocked by never-ending electronic decisions.



The plasma television industry is exploding! Manufacturers are pulling out all the stops to roll out millions of models, sizes and display variations to keep up with the ever increasing consumer demand. Plasma television prices are dropping fast sending even more consumers into the market in search of the perfect plasma for their home theater.



But how is a new plasma television consumer to know which is the best plasma television to buy? There are thousands of variations to choose from, is a 32” plasma the right size for his 15 foot living room? Or, does he need the 63” to get that cinema like experience he looking for? Does he need to spend the extra money for an HDTV or will an EDTV do the trick?



There are so many factors involved in plasma television ownership, its no wonder there is so much confusion. The following is a 4 step plasma television buyer's guide to help you cut through the confusion and choose the perfect plasma for your home theater. I'll also provide you with some quick tips on finding the best price and a comprehensive list of the Top 10 Best Selling plasma televisions in the United States.



Step 1 - Choosing Your Plasma Screen Size



Plasma screen sizes vary from 32" to 63". The most popular sizes are: 42", 50" and 63". Plasma screens smaller than 37" use LCD Panel technology, 63" or larger usually use rear projection.



The size of your room and viewing area are key when choosing optimal plasma screen size. It is tempting to go out and buy the biggest plasma television possible, but it's important that you have adequate viewing space between you and your screen to get a realistic cinema style viewing experience.



If your seating area is 6 to 10 feet from the screen, the recommended size is 32 to 37”. A 42" plasma television is best viewed from 10 to 14 feet. And a 50" plasma screen is optimally viewed from 14 to 16 feet. If you are thinking of installing a 61 or 63” display, your seating area needs to be 15 feet or more away for your viewing pleasure.



Step 2 - Deciding Which Screen Resolution to Buy



Another key element to consider when choosing a plasma television is resolution. High definition or HDTV plasma screens are more expensive than enhanced definition EDTV plasma Tvs because it costs more for the manufacturers to make the components. HDTV plasma screens do provide a better picture quality, however EDTV plasmas seem to perform better when using a low end video signal like regular cable, satellite or DVD because it has less processing to do.



High definition plasma televisions are determined by pixel ratio. 853 x 480 is the standard EDTV resolution; usually found on 37 to 46” plasma screens. A pixel ratio of 1024 by 768 is most frequently found on 50 to 63” plasma televisions. A plasma screen is considered high definition if the second number is higher than 720.



Its important to note that most plasma screens are labeled as "HDTV compatible" or "HDTV ready," meaning that they will accept and display an incoming HDTV signal, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it has a high definition tuner built in.



Step 3- Consider Your Mounting Options



One of the greatest benefits of plasma television ownership is its diverse mounting options. Before buying your new plasma television, you should take a look at the various types of mounting and installation possibilities available.



The most common and least expensive option is the flat wall mount. This provides a sleek sophisticated look and is easily accomplished. If you are faced with mounting in a location higher than eye level, like above a fireplace, perhaps you should consider a tilt or an articulating plasma wall mount. For commercial displays, perhaps the ceiling plasma tv mount is your best bet. They also sell matching stands and plasma television carts for mobile presentations.



Step 4 - How and Where To Buy Your Plasma Television



Should you purchase your plasma tv at a local retail store or through a reputable online dealer? There are many pros and cons to this question, but the bottom line is which one will save you the most money.



Buying at a retail store you will be assured you're buying from an authorized dealer with a valid manufacturer's warranty and easy return policy, but prices are not very competitive and you'll have to pay sales tax. Another downside is selection, retailers usually only promote two or three products, that is not enough to do wise comparison shopping.



Reputable online plasma television dealers are very competitively priced and could save you hundreds of dollars if you shop around. But be careful of online warehouses like Pricegrabber or Dealtime because many of these companies don't have product knowledge, return policies or the ability to replace defective merchandise. Instead, look for a well established dealer with a professional website who will give you a good price and excellent customer service and support. You will definitely locate the best prices on your new plasma television online.



Okay, now you're armed with all the details you need to make a smart plasma television purchase, you know what size you need, how to determine screen resolution ratios, how to mount your new plasma and how to save hundreds of dollars on your purchase. Now, it's time to go shopping for the perfect plasma television for your family's home theater.



