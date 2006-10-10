LanTech Communications Launches Complete Family of Industrial Ethernet Products

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --LanTech Communications, the premier provider of networking solutions, today announced the availability of its family of Industrial Ethernet Products. LanTech’s family of industrial switches and media converters are all designed with IP30 enclosures and are tested under extensive industrial EMI and safety standards. LanTech’s industrial Ethernet products are designed with four unique features:



1. The ability to use an AC adapter

2. The ability to auto detect from 12VDC to 48V DC

3. The terminal block is designed in the bottom of the case to enhance waterproofing and isolate dust, and

4. Our X-Ring™ auto-recovery feature allows for auto-recovery in less than 300ms for up to 20 switches in the ring.



LanTech’s industrial switches and media converters can operate from -40°C to 70°C, can accommodate dual speed or gigabit copper and can uplink to 100FX, gigabit fiber or single fiber. They come either unmanaged, or with full Layer 2 Management software, including LanTech’s X-Ring™ auto-recovery feature.



LanTech is now shipping the following Industrial Ethernet Products:



Model Description MSRP

IFE-401F 4 port 10/100TX with 1 port 100FX, X-Ring Industrial Switch $450.00

IFE-500 5 port 10/100TX with X-Ring Industrial Switch $300.00

IFE-602FM 6 port 10/100TX with 2 ports 100FX (SC/MM 2K), X-Ring L2 Managed Industrial Switch $999.00

IFE-602FME 6 port 10/100TX with 2 ports 100FX (SC/MM 2K), X-Ring, Wide Operating Temperature (-40°C to 70°C) L2 Managed Industrial Switch $1299.00

IFE-602FM/WDM1310 6 port 10/100TX with 2 ports 100FX (SC/SM 20K WDM), X-Ring L2 Managed Industrial Switch $1199.00

IFE-800 8 port 10/100TX with X-Ring Industrial Switch $350.00

IFE-800M 8 port 10/100TX with X-Ring L2 Managed Industrial Switch $699.00

IFE-800ME 8 port 10/100TX with X-Ring, Wide Operating Temperature (-40°C to 70°C) L2 Managed Industrial Switch $999.00

IGE-602GBTM 6 port 10/100/1000TX with 2 SFP, X-Ring L2 Managed Industrial Switch $1299.00

ICM-100SC 10/100TX to 100FX Industrial Media Converter (SC/MM 2K) $500.00



These products are available now through LanTech Communications. For more information visit www.lantechcom.com or call 1-888-9LANTECH.



About LanTech Communications



LanTech Communications is a professional supplier of communications equipment and services. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of flexible and affordable networking solutions that allow customers to complete their networks the way they need them today. LanTech Communications is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information about LanTech Communications and its products, visit www.lantechcom.com or call 408-578-7870.

