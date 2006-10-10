VirtualAssistantNetworking.com Hosts October 19 Fearless Marketing Teleclass With Robert Middleton

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --What if marketing yourself wasn’t such a pain in the “you-know-what?” What if marketing was actually fun? Yes, fun. And what if your marketing activities actually resulted in new clients?



No, this is not fantasy.



Sponsored by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, a professional organization of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants and their clients run better businesses, “Fearless Marketing” is an approach to marketing for Virtual Assistants and Independent Professionals that cuts through the fear, confusion and avoidance that are so common when attempting to attract clients to your business.



If you avoid marketing, are afraid of possible rejection, are worried about doing marketing wrong and don’t know where to start or what to do, this teleclass is for you.



When you understand these steps, you’ll be well on the way to marketing that is both fearless and effective. Here’s what will be covered in this information-packed teleclass:



The Seven-Steps to Fearless Marketing



1. Marketing Stance - Why your mindset about marketing is sabotaging your efforts to market yourself and what you can do to develop a new stance.



2. Marketing Ball - How marketing is a game where you need to know the rules before you can expect to win. You'll learn the fundamentals of "Marketing Ball."



3. Marketing Language - Before you start marketing, you need to know the language of marketing. That is, you need to know exactly what gets attention and interest.



4. Marketing Message - And then you need to develop your own unique marketing message that powerfully communicates why your services are valuable.



5. Marketing Currency - Then to get beyond attention and interest, you must get prospects involved in how your services can help them. You need to manufacture "marketing currency" to do this.

6. Marketing Tactics - You not only have to implement various marketing tactics, more importantly, you need to know exactly when and where to apply them in the marketing ball game.



7. Marketing Action Plans - Finally, you must develop specific marketing action plans for each tactic, designed to move prospects who are strangers, into prospects who are ready to do business with you.



That's a lot of information to cover, but in 90 minutes you'll have a whole new picture of how marketing works and how you can make it work for you. If you want to be a fearless marketer who attracts all the business you can handle, this recorded teleclass is your first step.



CALENDAR LISTING



What: “The Seven-Steps to Fearless Marketing”

Speaker: Robert Middleton



Date: Thursday, October 19, 2006

Time: 5pm PST / 6pm MST / 7pm CST / 8pm EST



Length: 1 hour

Cost: FREE!



To Register: http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com/webinar-registration.htm

