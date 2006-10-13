Nowhere to Turn? Take God to Court

Toowoomba, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2006 --Beau, author of God’s Day in Court, approaches questions many have pondered in his first boundary-pushing novel.



Vic is angry. The world is falling apart, violence and suffering are everywhere, and he wants to know why God is allowing this to happen. Seeing no other recourse, he takes God to court! Despite the humor suggested in the title, the premise of this novel is far from amusing. At the heart of this work is man’s search into why we are here and what we can do to make this world a better place.



The reader is taken through the court case in Seattle, one in which jurors must decide if God must answer to the charges of allowing unrest, violence, discontent. Even more important, what can mankind do to support the work of God? The trial attracts worldwide attention, forcing people everywhere to question doctrine and Biblical references. Individuals stand up to be counted, offering to speak in voices heard everywhere. What do we know of faith? How do truth and knowledge guide our lives?



Following the trial, a schism exists around the world that is even greater than before. Assumptions have been placed in doubt, faith is shaken. What happens next takes our questions about faith and hope to an entirely new (and satisfying) level.



For more information and details of how to purchase the book, please contact Beau at acimtwba@austarnet.com.au or visit his websites at http://www.godsdayincourt.com/, and http://clean-short-funny-jokes.com . God’s Day in Court is for sale online at Amazon.com.



About the Author

“Beau” is a retiree who lives in Toowoomba, a town ninety miles inland from Brisbane, Australia.



