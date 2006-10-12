Helsinki ICT Week Results

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --This year ScienceSoft (www.scnsoft.com) again has participated in ICT Helsinki week, one of the main Finnish ICT events. ICT Helsinki week is over and we are thankful to all who visited us during this event. ScienceSoft has had a number of fruitful and important meetings that, we believe, will lead to successful and long-term cooperation.



ICT Helsinki week gathered experts and professionals the second time already and among its visitors there were representatives of world-famous companies like: Nokia, TietoEnator, etc.



ScienceSoft had a unique opportunity to present our software development services and share our outsourcing experience with Finnish colleagues. ScienceSoft CTO, Boris Shiklo says: “During these meetings we have come to the conclusion that Belarus and Finland have much in common and doing business together is beneficial for all the parties. Belarus has already been recognized in the ICT market as one of the leaders in the Eastern European outsourcing area, and getting to know each other closer during such events gives us all a unique chance to do business together with a feeling of trust and reliability.”



ScienceSoft (http://www.scnsoft.com) has been in the market if offshore software development since 1989 being one of the most mature companies in the software development market of Eastern Europe with more than 17 years of experience. We specialize in offshore software development, doing software development projects for middle and big companies across the world.



If you need more information, you are welcome to contact us at contact @ scnsoft.com.