BMC Capital Provides $615,000 Loan for a Retail Property in Wetumpka, Ala.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, October 10, 2006, that it originated a $615,000 loan for the purchase of a building housing an American Lubefast at 4784 US Highway 231 in Wetumpka, Ala., a city 30 miles north of Montgomery.



Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Pennsylvania borrower with a seven-year fixed rate on a 67% loan-to-value-mortgage. The loan also features a 30-year amortization. The borrower was represented by Dennis Leslie of Marcus and Millichap and Maia Dale, also from Marcus and Millichap, represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance commercial loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



