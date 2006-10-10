Fort Collins Accounting and Bookkeeping Firm Launches New Resource Website

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2006 --With over 10 years of experience in the accounting and taxation fields, Andrea Smith, owner and founder of Andrea J. Smith & Associates, Inc., has discovered a true satisfaction in helping people to achieve their goals, as well as a talent and passion for teaching clients how to use accounting resources to make their lives easier.



“Our aim is to help owners of small businesses to succeed. Most business owners realize the importance of accurate, up-to-date accounting information in making good business decisions. However, they are naturally more concerned with running their business than they are with the “nuts and bolts” of accounting. We are here to help, whether that means providing training so the client can perform his or her own accounting, or actually performing all of the bookkeeping functions, thus freeing up the business owner’s time,” says owner Andrea Smith.



Andrea J. Smith & Associates, Inc. offers accounting and tax services for individuals and small businesses. Bookkeeping services include Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Invoicing, Payroll, Check Printing, and Bank Reconciliation. With a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor on staff, they also provide training and consulting for all editions of QuickBooks software, including Simple Start, Pro, Premier, Online, Enterprise Solutions, and Point of Sale editions.



“We strive to provide each client with a better understanding of his or her financial picture, both for themselves personally, as well as their businesses. We have found that a friendly, relaxed atmosphere is essential to the learning process. We truly enjoy accounting work and we endeavor to share that enthusiasm with our clients,” says Smith.



Andrea J. Smith & Associates, Inc. can be found on the Internet at http://www.fortcollinsaccounting.com.

